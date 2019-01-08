Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

All right, this will have to do it, other duties to attend to. But many great questions, thanks for taking the time to check in and share your thoughts and opinions. This year is as hard to predict as any I can remember in about a decade. They've gone 8-8 with each of the three previous coaching changes they've made since I've covered the team (and they had a future Hall of Famer in Favre at QB each time), so I guess I'll go with that until something changes my mind. Again, thanks for taking part in the chat, it's always great to know what you're wondering and thinking. Make sure to check in to PackersNews.com for all the news from camp, we cover it very, very thoroughly. And thanks to all the subscribers, it costs a lot of money to cover the team like we do, and your subscriptions are critical for allowing us to do that. We haven't set the chat schedule for next week yet, but the best guess is it will be Wednesday, with the preseason opener Thursday night. Until then, take care.