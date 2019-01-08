Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

Take these with a grain of salt, I can't watch every player on every snap, so it's just an overall take on an early sample of practices. Gary has flashed ability, has shown both some power and speed as a pass rusher. Not like he's been dominating or anything, nothing like that, but in one-on-ones and a few plays in team he's shown some ability that at least indicates whey they took him when they did. Where it goes from here, we'll see. Savage started practicing only Wednesday, and I don't think he did any team drills, so nothing to go on there. Elgton Jenkins has played both guards and center with the No. 2 O-line. He's looked OK. He's gotten beat on some one-on-ones, he's also a few times shown an ability to kind of recover and stay stout after being knocked a little off balance at the snap of one-on-ones. We'll have to wait for the games to see if he has any chance to push Lane Taylor for a starting job at guard. I'm a little hesitant to even guess on whether he has much chance, early guess is maybe not, but that's a soft maybe not, those things can change quickly if a guy gets acclimated after a week or two of camp. Sternbergers has made a few catches but really hasn't jumped out at all. Kingsley Keke has had a few decent pass rushes, will be curious to see him in the preseason. Hollman is giving up a lot of completions but his coverage has been decent on a lot of them, and he's working fairly high in the CB rotation -- they held King out of two-minute yesterday, and Hollman was there in his place. I personally can't tell much about RBs until there's tackling in games, so can't tell you much about Williams other than with Jones and Jamaal Williams out, D Williams has been working as the first RB with the No. 1 offense. I really haven't watched Ty Summers at all. He's been working at ILB with the No. 3 D.