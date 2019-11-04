Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

I'm sure that's how Murphy sees it. It's become clear now, though nobody in the organization would let on at the time, that Thompson's health was hurting his performance his last couple years. Among other things, he was in position to try to mediate with Rodgers and McCarthy, and didn't. So that's on Murphy, he was in the building yet was way late seeing that Thompson's performance was waning. I can't look into Murphy's mind and heart, so I can't say for certain whether he made a power grab with the new structure because maybe he secretly all along wanted to be more involved in football. But I get why someone would think that looking from the outside, it's a perfectly fair viewpoint. To be perfectly honest, I don't have a high degree of confidence on that either way, I'm just not sure. Maybe he was embarrassed/bothered that he didn't recognize the need to replace Thompson sooner, and the new setup was one way to help keep him more involved so it wouldn't happen again. That's possible also, along with his stated desire to rid the franchise of the silos (which I personally think was a direct result of Thompson's health). But I'm on record as saying I'm not a fan of the new structure because it opens the door for in-fighting and back-stabbing when things go poorly -- the coach, the GM and the cap guy all report to Murphy so are in position to lobby with him and cast blame on the others. When you have the GM-football czar, the coach and cap guy report to him, and the GM reports to the president. If the GM doesn't like what's going on, he can make any change in football he wants (fire the coach, the cap guy, whoever). If the president doesn't like the way things are heading, he replaces the GM. It's streamlined and there's a clear delineation of authority. That setup helped rescue this franchise from 25 years of losing, and it had served it well since. But Murphy has made the call, so we'll have to see where it leads.