Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

That's a question the Packers very well could face with Metcalf. He's got some knockout physical traits, though I'm not sure how great a receiver he is. He very well could be there at No. 12. I'll answer it like I would on any other specific guy, if they think he's going to be a great player and is better than anyone else on the board in their opinion, they should take him.
It's really interesting and important work. It's also a long meeting, eight to nine hours without many breaks. The discussions on any given candidate generally range from about 10 minutes to I think close to 50 minutes (if I remember right, Terrell Owens one year was close to 50 minutes, for instance). The discussions are civil though occasionally spirited. Voters speak to outside sources to quote them in room, and those can carry a lot of weight that can help or hurt a player. I usually find the most credible outside sources are coaches, GMs and players the candidate competed against, not people from his team.
Based on the RBs available, No. 12 isn't in play. But I'd say from their pick at No. 30 on, RB should very much be in play.
I'm very much of the opinion they should draft one almost every year like Wolf did. You're going to miss on some or many, so you have to keep taking them so you always have someone in the pipeline.
He's 28, it's a young man's position. I'd address it in the draft if I were the Packers.
His name is Adam Korzun, and yes he's still with the team. I'm sure it's difficult if not impossible to measure how much he helps, but I also don't doubt that it helps to have an expert on staff and someone who is always keeping up with the latest science. As for avoiding injuries, it's always a high priority, it was with McCarthy, but it's also a tough problem to solve because of the need to train hard and practice but also stay healthy. LaFleur talked about it some at the owners meetings, said he considers it really important but didn't go into specifics other than to say that as the season goes on he'll probably do it like they did with the Rams, so Wednesday practices basically will become jog-throughs in the second half of the season to help keep players fresh and healthy. I'll be curious to see how he structures training camp.
I'd think there's at least a decent chance of that. Though you never know, there might be one a little later in the draft that's not as highly regarded who they think is just as good.
No, they made their commitment to Rodgers when they signed him to the contract extension last August. To trade him this year would be prohibitive, and really to part him this year or next would be an onerous hit on their cap. They hired LaFleur in part to make things work with Rodgers, and now it's on both of them to make it happen..
That's how Ted Thompson probably would do it, he definitely abided by the big-man theory, that there are a limited number of really athletic big men on the planet, so you better take one when you can. At the owners meetings someone asked him about his acquiring all these tall receivers, and he started by saying, "it's a big man's game." So he obviously shares some of Thompson's thoughts there. But I'm assuming you're talking about a DL or OL, and I could see him taking Hockenson, for instance, or Devin White (who won't be there) or maybe even Devin Bush, they wouldn't qualify as big men, if I'm reading you right.
OK, went extra long today, so many questions, but other duties to get to. Lots of tough and important questions today, thanks for all for taking part and sharing your thoughts. We'll do it again next week, so try again. I start with the questions that are submitted ahead, and for a change today after doing that I jumped around a little. My apologies if I didn't get to yours, but try again next week. As for when I started reporting, I began covering the Packers in 1993, which was Holmgren's second season. I thought he was an outstanding coach, really exceptional, even deserving of HOF consideration. Kind of had it all -- a great offensive mind, a commanding leader and presence, charisma. He could be tough and a little intimidating for a young reporter, but looking back he was an outstanding coach, as good as there was in the league. And with that, let's call it a wrap. Thanks again everyone, enjoy the Final Four this weekend, and we'll talk Packers again next week. Until then, take care.