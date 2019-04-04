Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

I'm sure there are more questions about this too, I'm still early in the scroll of questions. That was quite a story, well researched, all over the map. My overall take is, there was a lot of truth in it, and many of those things can be true all at the same time. I also want to say before I forget that I don't doubt it's like this to a large degree with every team (and pretty much every big business out there). It's just human nature. I'm sure all that stuff about issues between Brady and Belichick are true in New England, but winning ultimately cures all. Last season the vibe in the Packers' locker room wasn't good as the season wore on, and that became especially obvious after McCarthy was fired, you could feel that next week that a pall had been lifted. Rodgers' mood clearly was lighter. There was plenty of reporting about the disconnect between Rodgers and McCarthy, so I think people who followed the team had a feel for that, but this story had more details and plenty of opinions with varying points of view. It's telling that the opinions were all over the map about who should bear the responsibility for the problems, shows how complex these things can be. McCarthy had his shortcomings, no doubt, and I'm sure some level of complacency had set in -- that's not inevitable (as Belichick and Brady have shown), but it's highly likely. I'm sure Rodgers, likewise, was difficult work with for McCarthy. But as that story showed, it depends who you talk to, everybody has a different take. What's definitely clear, and was clear as last season went on, was that the Rodgers-McCarthy relationship was irreparably broken. For me the most obvious sign was when they shutout Buffalo in Week 4 and in his postgame press conference Rodgers criticized the game plan and play calling. The thing you never know at the time was whether that was a sign the season was headed down the tubes, or just a big bump in the road. It turned out to be the former.