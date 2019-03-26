Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

You're probably not the only one. And I'd agree for sure that you can't conduct business like this regularly. I'm more of a fan of signing a lot of cheaper guys and treating it almost like a draft, where you know some aren't going to work out, so you cut ties. Doing it that way puts less on any one of the signings to work out. But that has its weaknesses too, becasue you can sign all these guys for anywhere from $3 million to, I don't know, $9M or $10M each, and you might not help yourself much, if at all. But I like that approach as a general philosophy. I get why they did what they did, and Gutekunst mitigated the risk a little by signing guys who are relatively young, so if they bust it won't be because of decline from age. That's where Z Smith is a lot different than Joe Johnson -- Johnson was old (I think 30 or 31 at the time) and had some injury history. But you're right, they overpaid, that's the cost of doing business in the first couple days of free agency. I'd say if two of the four prove to be nice upgrades they'll have done OK. I get why Gurekunst felt he needed to do something like this, they needed to upgrade. I might have been more inclined to sign one of the rushers and then spread the money among five to seven guys after the first couple days of free agency, rather than three. But I get why Gutekunst did what he did. Now we'll have to see how well they evaluated these guys.