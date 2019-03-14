Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

OK, we've gone long but this is going to have to do. There were more questions than ever today, I got to only a fraction of them, so if yours didn't get answered, remember we'll do this again next week, so try then. You raise a point very much worth talking about. Flowers seemed to be considered the best rusher on the free agent list, at least according to media reports. One of the scouts I talked with yesterday brought up unsolicited that he didn't Flowers was that good and that Detroit overpaid in a big way, and that Z Smith was at least as good. So beauty is in the eye and all that -- different teams and scouts see players differently. Agreed that they overpaid for Z Smith, for both Smiths really, and I understand your skepticism. They paid prime-player prices for above average players. They improved moderately at a high cost. But I see why they did it, and I think it could end up being worth the premium for two reasons. One, as we've already talked about, it frees them in the early rounds of the draft to go strictly for talent without feeling like they left themselves with nothing at OLB. They're at least covered at OLB if not great. Drafting for talent over need improves the odds of hitting on a difference maker. But the other thing I'm really curious to see how it plays is if they draft an outside rusher early also. I think back to the Seattle teams of a few years ago, they didn't have a Von Miller-Aaron Donald-type guy, but they had six or seven pretty decent rushers (Michael Bennett was a cut above that), rotated them and came after QBs down after down with fresh guys who were solid players. If the Packers draft a good rusher, they might be able to do something similar. Not saying they'll be as good as Seattle was, but Clark and Daniels are decent inside rushers, the two Smiths are OK, and Fackrell (or, who knows, Donnerson?). Add a high pick and they could end up with five or six guys who each has 5 to 10 sacks. I'm really interested to see if this is how it turns out or I'm all wet. And with that, we'll call it another chat. Again, way too many questions to get to more than a fraction, but try again next week. Until then, take care.