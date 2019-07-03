Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

I do enjoy them. Way back when we started doing these, I don't even remember how many years ago, I wasn't a fan and felt like it was just burning time. But that was wrongheaded. It's really good to know what the people who follow this team and thinking and wondering, and you guys are always thinking of things or looking from a perspective I hadn't considered. So you keep my mind open. As to your question, yeah, that position has been devalued generally speaking, for quite a while. That's even been a point of discussion in the Hall of Fame selection meetings, so few safeties have been inducted until just the last couple years. With the cap and budgets, some positions have to be devalued, and I safety is one. I'd argue this has been going on for years. The franchise number for safeties has always been among the lowest of the positions. Aside from kicking specialists, I think safeties and tight ends have the lowest tenders. Yet, good safeties are still really valuable, and with offenses becoming more spread every year, good safeties who can cover but still tackle in the run game, or even play linebacker, have a lot of value. It's a tough position, requires an uncommon skill set. Derwin James from last year's draft looks like he might be a stud. But several safeties have been cut in the last week or two, fairly big-name guys. Might just be an anomaly, but seems like it's a position teams are looking to save money. Landon Collins is a good player but the Giants didn't think he was worth the cost of the franchise tag.