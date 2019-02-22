Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

OK, this will have to do it, other duties to get to. But I highly recommend checking back to PackersNews.com over the next few days for all our scouting combine news and updates. Tom Silverstein, Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner will be updating regularly with stories and videos, it will be worth your time. As for your question Jay, it's a tough one. I'm inclined to say the latter, or really, they could probably find a guy who could possibly be both. There are a plenty of OL prospects who could play tackle in the league but also guard. So as a rookie they could compete for a starting job at guard, and if they win it, then you take it from there. Maybe he stays at guard in the future, maybe he bumps out to RT. And with that, we'll call it another chat. Thanks everyone for coming by, very much enjoy hearing what's on your minds. We'll do it again next week with free agent starting only a few days after, so plenty to talk about. Until then, take care.