Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

They're keeping Graham, so I don't see any way they'd also sign Cook, who turns 32 in April and will be fairly expensive. Cook is the better player at this point, but they can't invest that much money into the TE position, especially for two guys in their 30s.
Agreed. They'll need all the snaps they can reasonably get in the new system, both in practice and in the preseason games.
Gutekunst appears to be more open to signing free agents in the offseason and churning the bottom of the roster during the season. Stylistically, Gutekunst is much more willing to be the face of the franchise and speak publicly about what he's thinking and doing.
He seems a lot more comfortable in the job and does seem to have a good temperament for it, calm, poised. That was one of Thompson's strengths also, his calm temperament. He didn't make moves out of panic, seemed good at withstanding the heaps of criticism that go with the job.
As far as I know he's still on the books, though I don't think he has much of role.
I've seen a lot of the lists of top FAs available, and Earl Thomas is pretty high up on almost all of them. I have to say, I don't get it. He was an outstanding player, but he turns 30 in May and has sustained two broken lower legs in the last three years, including last season. Those are serious injuries, and I have to think it's taken a lot out of him. Maybe I'm all wet, and he'll come back and play really well. But I see him being a really risky signing.
The longer your arms the bigger you play, and that's important at tackle, where they have to push outside rushers past the quarterback if they get beat around the edge. Longer arms help a lot with that.
As far as I know, that's the real reason. It could be that while LaFleur is expert in the outside zone run scheme, he might not know all the details and techniques for the O-linemen -- he's never coached the OL. So he wanted someone who knows all those things within the context of this particular scheme. Stenavich was on Houston's practice squad for one season when Alex Gibbs, the guru of the Mike Shanahan-Gibbs outside zone run scheme, was offensive line coach. And Stenavich was Kyle Shanahan's assistant OL coach the last two seasons in SF. So Stenavich should know all the ins and outs.
I can't speak to any of the particular players at this point, but that's exactly the kind of thing they can do if they think a special player is available.
Quarterback. I don't think it's going to happen, but Rodgers is the same age Favre was when they drafted Rodgers. After they make the pick it will look obvious, well of course they were going to take that guy or that position. But there a lot of possibilities.
Collins would be interesting, he's a Pro Bowl guy. But I wonder if he and Jones are too much alike. From what I understand, Collins is at his best when he plays near the line of scrimmage, and he's not a deep free-safety type guy. Same for Jones. This is a really big year for Jones, make or break.
I know it seems like they have more injuries than most, but if you look at the league-wide injury studies that come out around this time of year, they sometimes rank high for injuries but have had their seasons near the bottom too. I'm sure we'll get some of LaFleur's thoughts on that later in the offseason.
I don't get that sense at all. You never know what someone is thinking -- Ron Wolf's retirement, for instance, came out of the blue. But I get the sense that Murphy enjoys the job. He's not an owner, but it's as close as any non-billionaire can come to being one. I think he had that house on the market before. His kids have all grown up and moved out, and he probably doesn't want a 7,000-square foot house anymore. He's 63, and the mandatory retirement age for the Packers is 70.
I don't think anybody's had the chance yet. I'm not sure which day or days they're meeting. Lots going on at the combine.
Generally speaking yeah, but if you're a quarterback maybe not. You're obviously talking about Kyler Murray, especially now with the way the rules protect those guys. They can play a long time.
When I asked around about him I got the feeling that while he does line up in a lot of spots, he's mostly an inside rusher. Not that that's not important, and not that they wouldn't like to have him, but they have Clark and Daniels. The greater need is for outside rushers, so it's a question of bang for the buck and how to deploy finite resources.
The Pro Day workouts start not that long after the combine, so I'd think they'd come back and set those boards pretty quickly. They'll also be working on free agency, etc., but I think setting the board after the combine is a priority for teams.
I had a one-on-one interview with him for about 10 or 12 minutes after he introduced his coaching staff a couple weeks ago. Look, I hardly know him and have only observed him a few times. My initial impression is he's a personable guy, might have a sly sense of humor, not shy by any means but not an extrovert either. Comes across as genuine. Hungry also. I'm not at the combine -- I'll be attending the owners meetings next month -- but watched his press conference yesterday, and he looked more comfortable there than in his first two press conferences in GB. Like all NFL head coaches, and especially new ones, he measures his words in press conferences, and I could see that a little better now after talking to him one on one. Those are just early impressions.
OK, this will have to do it, other duties to get to. But I highly recommend checking back to PackersNews.com over the next few days for all our scouting combine news and updates. Tom Silverstein, Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner will be updating regularly with stories and videos, it will be worth your time. As for your question Jay, it's a tough one. I'm inclined to say the latter, or really, they could probably find a guy who could possibly be both. There are a plenty of OL prospects who could play tackle in the league but also guard. So as a rookie they could compete for a starting job at guard, and if they win it, then you take it from there. Maybe he stays at guard in the future, maybe he bumps out to RT. And with that, we'll call it another chat. Thanks everyone for coming by, very much enjoy hearing what's on your minds. We'll do it again next week with free agent starting only a few days after, so plenty to talk about. Until then, take care.