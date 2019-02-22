Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

OK, let's get started. Interesting question, I was wondering the same thing when I saw that report. A Day 3 pick means fourth round or later. Something to think hard about, for sure. He just turned 30, so not the youngest guy, and he's got big salaries -- $15.5M this year and $17.5M next year. His sacks have dipped -- 9.5 in '17 and 9 in 12 games last season. He's a talented guy. The question is whether it's worth waiting for the Chiefs to cut him, whether that would be cheaper. I'm not sure. Two years for $33M and maybe a fourth-round pick, has to be worth thinking about unless there's a medical reason not to. But as I said, maybe it would be cheaper to wait for them to cut him.