Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

OK, let's get started. Interesting question, I was wondering the same thing when I saw that report. A Day 3 pick means fourth round or later. Something to think hard about, for sure. He just turned 30, so not the youngest guy, and he's got big salaries -- $15.5M this year and $17.5M next year. His sacks have dipped -- 9.5 in '17 and 9 in 12 games last season. He's a talented guy. The question is whether it's worth waiting for the Chiefs to cut him, whether that would be cheaper. I'm not sure. Two years for $33M and maybe a fourth-round pick, has to be worth thinking about unless there's a medical reason not to. But as I said, maybe it would be cheaper to wait for them to cut him.
I'd be more inclined to trade up in the first round than trade down if I were them. They don't get the chance to pick this high in the first round very often. Even high picks can bust, but you start getting near the top 10 your odds of finding an excellent player are still better than picking in the 20s.
It definitely sounds like they're going to be active. Gutekunst said as much meeting with the GB media at the combine and said something even a little stronger in a radio interview yesterday. There are so many positions they could address and different ways to do it. They could go for one big-ticket guy and a couple bargain players, they would go for several mid-level guys. Pass rusher, safety, guard, slot receiver, tight end, running back, those are all possibilities. I do think they'll do more than bargain-basement shop, based on what Gutekunst has said.
I like their receiving corps, Adams is excellent and Valdes-Scantling and Brown showed talent last year as rookies. The Packers have something to work with there. Alexander showed a lot of ability and that he's also a real football player. They have some talent on the DL with Clark and Daniels, and Lowry is pretty solid player too. They're really strong at the critical LT position and have a very good center.
He does have the complete skill set that would fit with their offense, he's caught a lot of passes (235 in four seasons). I don't know what style runner he is, if he'd fit with the outside zone run scheme.
That definitely looks like their plan. I'm just skeptical they'll get enough bang for the buck. If they'd cut him they'd save $5.3M on the cap. So could they sign a FA for cheaper who could give them good enough play to let him go? I'm thinking they could. But we'll see.
There's a school of thought that drafting OL is safest with those high picks, but those guys bust plenty often too. Not many plug-and-play-for-10-years guys even if you make a good pick.
Maybe for the slot, assuming they don't re-sign Cobb. Probably shouldn't spend a lot though. Maybe a guy like Cole Beasley if the price is right.
Yeah, that's the question. Judging by LaFleur's history with Atlanta, the Rams and Tennessee, and what his mentor Shanahan is doing in SF, I actually think he'll follow through. But he needs another good running back. Jones is talented but we know he's probably not going to hold up, so they need to limit his touches. Williams is a good, though, smart football player, but to do what LaFleur wants they need another back who's a better pure runner than Williams.
Doesn't sound like. Looks like Nelson is kinda special, something rare in a guard.
At least for now it looks like he and Boyle will battle for the No. 2 job. If I had to bet, I'd bet on Boyle.
Just wanted to give Dan his say.
That's basically the answer I gave earlier to a question about moving down. They're in position to get into the top 5 if there's a guy available they think is special, and can get in the top 10 without paying too big a price. Every few spots you move down the odds of finding a really good player go down.
Sounds like he's a viable guy who could go as high as about No. 10, and that might go up as we get closer to the draft. The blocking is a big thing, a complete tight end like that is really valuable.
Yeah, I'd think all the top youngish pass rushers (Clowney, Ford, Clark, Lawrence) will get tagged if they're not extended. It does sound like Giants S Landon Collins might not get tagged, he's a pretty high-end safety. Not Earl Thomas in his prime or anything like that, but a good player.
Graham could say no. He might feel like he has the leverage because it is true that TE is a tough position for rookies to make a big impact, so even a first-rounder who would end up being a very good player might not do all that much as a rookie. But I question it too. Gutekunst and LaFleur said Graham was slowed by an injury (presumably the knee that caused him to miss a decent amount of practice) last season, but at age 32 is that going to improve?
As our Tom Silverstein pointed out last week in his look at the roster, Adams did play better in the last few games. Will Year 3 be when the light goes on? Maybe.
One of the old scouting aphorisms -- and this was a strength of Lombardi's -- is that you can't have any qualms about moving on from players. It's one of Belichick's strengths.
My guess is they'll either draft one in the later rounds or sign an undrafted guy, and that Kizer and Boyle will fight it out for the No. 2.
I really hadn't thought about that, though my initial take is he's too good on the outside to take away from there. Even though he's not a burner, he's very good at creating space downfield with his strength and route running skill.