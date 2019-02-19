Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

Brown is a very talented guy and by all accounts a real hard worker. But he also wants a new contract with a lot of guaranteed money, which only empowers him. It sounds to me like he changed over time as he became more successful and made more money. I just wouldn't do it. I don't think the Rison example helps your argument much. The Packers picked him up after he'd been cut late in the season. He was with them only a handful of games and then the playoffs, and then they let him walk, didn't even try to re-sign him. So he was only a couple months rental. Brown would be a much more significant financial investment. No question he's a talented player and on paper it would be a good move, he and Adams would be a really, really talented receiving duo. But Brown had issues last year feeling underappreciated with Smith-Schuster catching more passes than him. How would he handle Adams getting more targets than he gets? I'd be really considered that he'd be an outburst waiting to happen. He was late for meetings in Pittsburgh routinely, according to reports. The Packers want to ramp up accountability, so if he continued to do so if traded to GB that would undermine LaFleur's efforts in that regard. Maybe it would work out great and he'd be a good locker-room citizen, but I just wouldn't take that chance on a guy who's going to be 31 in July and could begin his decline at any time. I see why he's intriguing to you, he's definitely gifted, but especially because he wants a new contract I just wouldn't take the risk if I were the Packers.