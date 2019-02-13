Packers chat with Pete Dougherty Live

OK, this is going to have to do it, but thanks to all for coming by and sharing your thoughts and questions. We're in a little bit a lull for Packers and NFL news right now, but things will pick up shortly with the combine and then free agency right around the corner. Williams gives them a fallback but yeah, they have some work to do at that position. Maybe they'll move Jackson to safety, or Breeland if they re-sign him. I have to think they'll draft one, and maybe they'll sign a possible fallback starter in free agency too. With that, we'll call it another chat. We'll do it all again next week. Until then, take care everybody.