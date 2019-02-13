Packers chat with Pete Dougherty Live

OK, this is going to have to do it, but thanks to all for coming by and sharing your thoughts and questions. We're in a little bit a lull for Packers and NFL news right now, but things will pick up shortly with the combine and then free agency right around the corner. Williams gives them a fallback but yeah, they have some work to do at that position. Maybe they'll move Jackson to safety, or Breeland if they re-sign him. I have to think they'll draft one, and maybe they'll sign a possible fallback starter in free agency too. With that, we'll call it another chat. We'll do it all again next week. Until then, take care everybody.
I was guessing they were going to cut him, but if Ian Rapaport's report from a couple weeks ago is right, they're bringing Graham back. It looks to me like Graham has lost a lot of the explosiveness that made him special, and agreed he's not much of a blocker. If they bring him back it will be a sign that LaFleur thinks he can get more out of him.
I don't know whether the way they can talk is limited to phone, but even if they can meet in person there are restrictions on what they can talk about, but from what I understand they can't talk football. So they can't teach/coach football in any way until the OTAs start in early April (teams with new head coaches start OTAs two weeks earlier than the rest of the league).
Interior rush and cornerback are especially important to him from what I can tell.
If you're talking final roster in September, probably neither.
Two big factors were Nick Collins' career-ending neck injury in '11, and Charles Woodson declining from being a great, great player to a very good one, then to a good one. That hurt their defense a lot. Thompson drafts started dropping off around then, he just didn't hit on picks like he did his first five years, and refused to use free agency to upgrade incrementally at weak spots. Looking back, I'm not they ever recovered from the meltdown in Seattle in the NFC championship game. They were very good that year, would have had a good shot at beating the Patriots in the Super Bowl. It's been a lot of tough sledding since then. I wonder how that affected McCarthy.
I'm inclined to think no, that those decisions will be left up to individual players and their doctors on one side, and then whether a team will pass them on the physical or be willing to take a chance that they'll sustain another serious concussion on the other side. Agree on Shields, I'm really, really surprised he returned to playing after the misery he went through with that last concussion. I would have retired and not looked back.
That's one of the things LaFleur has to decide, is whether he can get more out of Cobb. But the thing that would concern me if I were him is the injury history, I'm just not convinced he'll be healthy and playing at the end of the season.
He has not, at least not that I've seen.
Addressed Brown in the previous question. Ansah turns 30 in May and has had some big injury issues the last couple seasons, so it's buyer beware there. If the price is right, sure he'd be worth a shot. But I'm not making a big investment in him at that age and with that injury history. I'm on the record as saying I'd make a run at Bell if I were the Packers. If he could be had for $12M or $13M a season, I'd probably do it and hope for two good years out of him. Not sure if he can be had for that price, or if it will be higher.
I'd probably stay away from Antonio Brown. He's a talented, talented guy, but he turns 31 in July and is getting close to that point where he's not worth the trouble and cost anymore. He is a potential difference maker and an exciting player, but it sounds like in the last few years he's been habitually late for meetings and is a problem waiting to happen. And I have serious doubts whether he's still good enough anymore to put up with that. I wouldn't trade a high pick for him. A late-rounder? Maybe, but I wouldn't think the Steelers would trade him for a late-rounder. He's due $15M in salary and bonuses this year.