Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

OK everybody, the Super Bowl is in the books, the NFL offseason is officially full speed ahead. Let's jump right in. Just guessing, but I doubt Cobb or Matthews would sign a one-year prove-it deal, somebody will offer them something better than that. Wilkerson and Breeland seem like good candidates for that kind of deal. Breeland hadn't had injury issues before but then had that offseason foot injury last year that voided his FA contract with Carolina, and had some issues during the season after the Packers signed him. I'd think they'd want to bring him back, and I'd think on a one-year deal the cost wouldn't be high. Wilkerson had a serious injury and you wonder how much it will take out of him. I didn't think he played all that well before getting hurt -- Lowry clearly proved to be better -- and I don't know how much the broken ankle this year will diminish him. If I were the Packers I'd try to sign Breeland to the one-year deal and see if Matthews would do a contract to play mostly inside LB at $5M or $6M a year. I'd move on from Cobb and probably Wilkerson, depending on how he's doing medically.