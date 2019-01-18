Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

All those things are true Slacker, no question. I don't blame anyone for having reservations or thinking they shouldn't do it. There's also the issue of running backs to a large degree being interchangeable in this league, easier to find than a lot of positions. But I still think Bell has to be on the table for the Packers. He's a special back with the added value of being excellent in the passing game, so a great fit for the offense and Rodgers. I think those top few backs are worth more than the other good backs. Just think how much worse off Dallas would be, for instance, without Elliott. And if the Packers signed Bell, they wouldn't have to draft an RB. If they don't sign him or someone else, they will have to draft one, because Jones' health is just too unreliable, and while Williams is the kind of guy you definitely want on your team, he's got his limitations as a runner. Bell turns 27 next month, so I'm thinking he's got two really good seasons left in him. So I'd look hard into signing him with that in mind. Of course it depends on whether LaFleur wants him and could make him use of him -- I'd think he could put him to great use, he was with the Rams two years ago and saw what Gurley does for that offense when he's healthy. No idea if Gutekunst is entertaining this idea, though.