Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

I have to disagree with you Carl, though we won't really know for at least one more season and probably too. I really like Alexander, he's fast and plays the ball and competes and is a physical and willing tackler, a real football player. He got worked over by Anderson of the Jets on Sunday, more than I would have thought. Then we find out after the game he hurt his groin in the first series, tried to play through and eventually left the game for good early in the second quarter. Jackson has struggled quite a bit after playing so well in the preseason, but there's still some ability there, at least with his ball skills. I wonder if he'll move to safety next season. Burks played his way off the field, you're right, but he has some explosive ability for that coverage linebacker position. Maybe he's just a little too light to play in there but I'd say there's still at least hope for him at this point. This will be a big offseason for him. Moore looks like he's going bust. The punter has been inconsistent but judging from training camp, when we saw him punt daily, I'd say he's the most talented punter to come through here in my time (my first year on the beat was '93) except for Craig Hentrich. Doesn't mean Scott will turn out great, but he has the ability and I can see why they drafted him. Let's see how he does next season. And I like St. Brown and Valdes-Scantling, there's a lot to work with there. So I'd say the class looks promising. That doesn't guarantee anything, but IMHO the early signs are pretty good.