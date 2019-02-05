Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

OK, this will have to be the last question, have a column to finish up. But just want to thank everybody for coming by, plenty of regulars, many thanks to you all. It's always fun and interesting to see what's on your minds. As for whether I'd have taken Gary, I just have to say, my opinion really isn't worth much. I just don't know these players like the teams do. Doesn't mean they're right or wrong with the moves they make, but I'm so much less informed than they are, and with the draft you have the big added factor of projecting guys from college to the NFL. It's more art than science, even with all the data they have to work with. Like I said, I wondered when they were on the clock if they'd take Burns, that was the guy I was expecting, or maybe Dillard, or even a trade back a few spots with a team that wanted a QB. From the handful of scouts I talked to, the feelings on Gary were kind of ambivalent. Everyone seems to think there's a ton of talent there, but there are concerns about why he didn't get more sacks and with the shoulder injury. Some scouts were concerned about his personality, that he'd been a great player from a young age, was the No. 1 recruit in the country for his class in HS, and that things had come too easily for him, and that he had a higher opinion of himself than his production warranted. They wondered if that could be a limiting factor in his career. Gutekunst and staff seemed to really like him, the combination of a big body (6-4 plus, 277) and uncommon athleticism for that size (4.58 40). He seems to fit what Gutekunst is looking for in pass rushers. We're all curious to see what he looks like on the practice field in camp. With that, we'll call it a chat. Again, thanks to everyone for showing up all these weeks and sharing your thoughts and questions. I hope you find them as interesting and valuable as I do. As I said to start this chat, this will probably will be the last one until training camp. Lots of down time in this part of the offseason for both the team and people who cover it. But July will be here faster than we know, so we'll pick right up then. Take care everybody until the next time.