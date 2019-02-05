Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

Interesting question. In May of '16 I thought Randall and Rollins were good prospects. Randall looked really springy and had very good ball skills, and Rollins seemed like he'd keep getting better after only playing one year of college FB. But Alexander last year looked better than Randall did as a rookie. He's more competitive and more physical as a tackler. To be honest, I probably thought more of Rollins at this time in '16 than I do of Jackson now, and I say that mostly because I thought Rollins played OK as a rookie and was going to improve a lot and end up being good. That obviously didn't happen, among other things his speed was an issue. Jackson is a more natural football player, is really good at playing the ball in the air. But after a strong training camp he struggled during the season, took way too many penalties, was really grabby in coverage, and there's still reason to wonder how big a problem his lack of straight-line speed is going to be -- that's probably why he's so grabby. But he does have impressive instincts and ball skills, it's not like there's any reason to give up on him after one season. This will be a big year for him. How much does he improve? I still wonder if he'll end up at safety. Wouldn't be surprised at all if he does.