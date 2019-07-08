Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

OK everybody, this will have to be the last question. Have some other things to work on -- we'll have a couple special things coming out in the next couple weeks for the team's 100th Anniversary that I'm helping with, so look for that. As to your question, the biggest difference is that LaFleur's practices are shorter. I think his first two practices were 2 hours, 15 minutes, and most since then have been under two hours. The longest might have been 2:19. McCarthy used to have several camp practices that ran more than 2 1/2 hours -- sometimes 2:40 or so -- and his shorter ones were 2:15. So that stands out most. LaFleur has music playing all the time, McCarthy did it only at times, during water breaks and to mimic crowd noise in some periods. LaFleur said he likes it because it adds energy to practice and also gets them used to working in constant noise. As for what they do in practice, in many ways it looks the same. One difference is that in one-on-one pass rushing drills, the reps go faster than any of the previous coaches I've covered -- they have the same two players take back-to-back snaps, and they do it fast, and then they move on to the next pair very quickly. Another small difference is they don't do a short gauntlet drill early in practice where offensive skill players run through a gauntlet of the rest of the roster, with everybody trying to rip and strip the ball from them. McCarthy did that pretty much every day. Another is that for some team drills, LaFleur will split the team in two, with two QBs and half the offensive players and defensive players going to one end of the field, and two QBs and the other half of the O and D going to the other hand. So he runs two sets of team drills at once, that's one way to get in more reps while not spending as much time on the practice field. And that does it for today. Again, thanks everyone for participating and sharing thoughts and questions, very much appreciated. Keep checking back to PackersNews.com for the latest news, we update constantly. And thanks subscribers for helping pay for our coverage of the team, it costs a lot of money to cover the Packers as thoroughly as we do, and every subscription helps. If I didn't get to your question, try again at next week's chat. Until then, take care everybody.