Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

My apologies, I like to go longer on these chats but have other duties to get to here on the final day of the owners meetings so time to end this one. Thanks everybody for coming by, we'll go longer next time. As to the question, if you're talking about the first-round pick, my general feeling is they should pick where they are or move up, but not back unless there's a really, really, really good reason to. They don't get the chance to pick this high very often, and the farther you move up in the first round, even a few spots, the more your chances for finding a really good player increase. Of course there's still a big element of luck, and picks even in the top 10 and five can bust at a fairly high rate. But the chances of finding a difference maker go up as you move up the ladder in the first round, and they need a difference maker badly. So if I'm them I'm probably not moving back, even with all those needs. Thanks again everybody for taking the time to come by and share your thoughts/questions. Sorry if I didn't get to your question but try again next time and hopefully I'll get to it. Take care everybody.