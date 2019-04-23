Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

I don't know exactly what it means and would have to dive a lot deeper into it with people in the league. But I do know that there are footwork techniques that are tied into timing of the routes on any given play call in pretty much all NFL offenses. So while I'm sure there are some universals in QB footwork, some and maybe a lot of it is system specific also. They design the steps and movements purposely to time up with when the ball should come out. I'm sure it won't be easy for Rodgers to adjust to some of them, but if that's what the offense calls for, they'll have to adjust or find some cheats that work with what he knows. I'd guess it's more the former. If it's part of the system, it's part of the system. He is a great athlete. I don't know how difficult the changes will be for him. It's something to keep an eye on.