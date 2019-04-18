Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

The draft is really, really interesting, and it's the lifeblood of a team, so it's hard to overstate its importance. As a reporter, it is compelling. You try to figure out who they might take, and then how they rate players differently than the scouts you talk to from other teams, and how they see their priorities, etc. The third day drags on a bit, but then when it's over you get the chance to take a panoramic view of their picks and ask the GM and coach about their thinking. The thing is, and I can't emphasize this enough, in the end nobody knows whether a team's draft is good or bad. It takes a couple years, maybe even into the third season, to know that. You just never know how guys are going to pan out. The GMs don't, the coaches don't, nobody does. The GMs and scouts have their opinions and hunches, but they don't know. It's still more art than science, and luck plays a greater role than most care to acknowledge.