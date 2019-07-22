Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

You're wrong to feel badly about the draft, only because none of us knows whether it will turn out to be good or not. It could just as easily turn out that several of the guys that you're thinking were reaches really should have been drafted higher. They didn't do anything outlandish or obviously stupid in the draft (like trade up for a punter in the third round), so on that one, I'd just wait and see. They did overpay in free agency, can't argue there, but I will say they mitigated the risk a little by signing guys that are relatively young and have been mostly injury-free. Daniels was not their best DL, Clark was and is. We haven't had a lot of time to digest it, so I'm still thinking through whether it was a good move to cut him. There's a lot to be said for staying ahead of the curve on personnel and replacing guys when they're in decline and becoming big injury risks, it's part of being successful in the NFL. I'm just not sure whether this was the year to cut that cord, or, as you suggest, at $8M this year he would have been worth keeping for depth and pass-rush rotation, etc. The money saved will go to use on Clark and on next year's cap (unused cap money carries over), so they do get something in return. But whether cutting him was the right move, I'm really just not sure at this point.