Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

They might be concerned that injuries are taking a toll and will diminish him as a player sooner rather than later (he's 30). Also a possibility they think the medical risk with him is growing and that he'll have more trouble making it through a season.
Have to doubt it, the cost in picks and money for a new contract would be a lot. I'd think a future first-rounder would do it, really, probably or maybe a second-rounder might get it done for that matter. But the money is a lot. Look, I advocated signing Le'Veon Bell in the offseason and still think it would have been a decent idea. But most running backs, even very good ones like Gordon, are more easily replaced than good players at other positions. There are exceptions -- Gurley when healthy, Elliott, probably Barkley, and Bell -- those guys that are a cut above are worth it because they change the way defenses play and they're threats in the passing game too, so when they're on the field the defense doesn't know what's coming. I know some people argue even those guys aren't worth it and point to Anderson's stats with the Rams last season, but look how much the Rams' offense declined when Gurley's knee became an issue. Anderson's numbers might have been good, but his impact couldn't compare to Gurley's. Anyway, Gordon, as good as he is, is not in their class. So I'd be a lot more reluctant to pay him the big money. That's my take.
If there is I'm not seeing it, unless Elgton Jenkins can slide out there.
I don't think it will be as good but it could shrink the gap. It would only be a good thing if it ends up being a top-three defense. With Rodgers at QB they still need to put up a lot of points to be really good.
They could, LaFleur sure looks like he wants to have at least one FB on the roster. A lot of teams have phased out that position but LaFleur comes from an offense that still values a FB.
He saw that they signed a FA safety and drafted one in the first round, and he thinks he won't get much chance at starting. He's right, it's a big, uphill battle for him. But he played his way into this. I still think his best chance of getting on the field is as an inside linebacker.
Need to see a lot of camp before opining on that.
My guess is, no. He's coming off a significant injury (broken ankle), played only OK last season (Lowry was better even before Wilkerson got hurt) when healthy and turns 30 in October. My guess is they won't have any interest in him unless they have injury issues.
You're wrong to feel badly about the draft, only because none of us knows whether it will turn out to be good or not. It could just as easily turn out that several of the guys that you're thinking were reaches really should have been drafted higher. They didn't do anything outlandish or obviously stupid in the draft (like trade up for a punter in the third round), so on that one, I'd just wait and see. They did overpay in free agency, can't argue there, but I will say they mitigated the risk a little by signing guys that are relatively young and have been mostly injury-free. Daniels was not their best DL, Clark was and is. We haven't had a lot of time to digest it, so I'm still thinking through whether it was a good move to cut him. There's a lot to be said for staying ahead of the curve on personnel and replacing guys when they're in decline and becoming big injury risks, it's part of being successful in the NFL. I'm just not sure whether this was the year to cut that cord, or, as you suggest, at $8M this year he would have been worth keeping for depth and pass-rush rotation, etc. The money saved will go to use on Clark and on next year's cap (unused cap money carries over), so they do get something in return. But whether cutting him was the right move, I'm really just not sure at this point.
I don't know if it will be streamed or not. I'm guessing it will be after not being streamed last year, but I don't know that. I think the TV station that broadcast it also streamed it, but it might not have been broadcast (I was at Jerry Kramer's induction in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on that weekend and don't recall whether Family Night was shown). It is being broadcast on the Packers' network in Wisconsin this year but I don't know whether those stations will stream it. Keep your eye on the news or check with those affiliates (NBC 26 in Green Bay, WTMJ in Milwaukee) if you want to find out ASAP.
That's tough off the cuff, but I'll take a quick swing: Bakhtiari, Adams, K Clark, Alexander and A Jones. Shaky on Jones because of his injury history. Was tempted to put Savage in there but so much unknown with a rookie.
I think they are, it looks to me like there's some talent to work with. I realized Valdes-Scantling and St. Brown were later picks (fifth and sixth) but it sure looks to me like there's ability there. Doesn't mean they're going to be good, but going into their second season there's definitely a chance. Allison looked like he was going to have a nice season before he got hurt last year
Sounds to me like he's not much involved anymore. I think he's moved back to his ranch in Texas.
It is the kind of move Belichick makes. He even gets rid of guys (Chandler Jones) who are in their primes when he knows he doesn't want to pay them big contracts, though in the case of Jones he got a high draft pick for him.
Foster is 30 at a position where speed is becoming more and more important in pass coverage, so I'm guessing they wouldn't be interested unless someone gets hurt.