Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

Not really. It's a real thing, LaFleur's offense doesn't have true audibling (there are two plays called on most plays, and the QB picks one at the line), and Rodgers has done a lot of audibling the last few years. Rodgers wants that ability to change plays, and for good reason, he has a lot of experience and knows NFL defenses as well as a coach. But LaFleur has his offense set up the way it is for good reasons, too. So it will be up to them to make this work, and each probably will have to adjust some for the good of the team. I have to think it will be fluid thing that can change as the season (and seasons) go on, and they get to know each other and figure out what works and what doesn't. It doesn't have to be a problem, but it is a legit issue, and they can't just ignore it, they have to deal with it up front.