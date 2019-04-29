Packers business chat with Richard Ryman

Don't feel bad, Jackie. You are not alone. My stories on coaches' and players' houses being for sale are among the most-read of the year. I could take your suggestion and go full People magazine. I'm sure it would be a hit.
I'm certain the Packers have one, but they haven't shared it with me. The Packers have to share more information on their finances than any NFL team because they are publicly owned, but they don't share more than they have to. We are left to try to divine the impacts from their annual reports, and it will be a couple years before we start seeing notable changes there.
There is no question that winning is critical to their financial performance. They've got a great brand and a lot of goodwill, but that will erode over time if they go through another 30 year period of mediocrity. They are not unaware, which is why they are developing things like TitletownTech, which will succeed or fail on it's own and is not related to football performance.
They are serious about TitletownTech. It's a chicken and egg situation. Do you build TitletownTech because talent is here, or to attract talent to here? The Packers have said from the beginning that Titletown District was being developed in part to attract and retain younger workers. Other businesses, such as Schreiber Foods, are doing what they can along the same lines. They have a business plan that will focus on innovation and technology improvements for businesses that are prevalent in Northeastern Wisconsin, which seems like the right place to start.
They have room for one or two more commercial buildings along Lombardi Avenue, on the north side of the district. They haven't announced anything. I think they want to get the new office building along Marlee Lane and the apartments/townhouses done first. That said, I know they would like a grocery store/Trader Joe's kind of business in the district and haven't given up on that. They did announce a TopGolf kind of restaurant in the TitletownTech building last week.
Robert, not sure which side of the Resch you are talking about. If it's on the Lombardi Avenue side, maybe that still will be available, though I suspect it might not be while construction is under way. It's a good question and I'll ask the PMI folks.
If he did, he never invited me.
Robert: I've not heard about that project recently. It's not one the Packers are involved in, although I suspect their plans might have affected that project.
I had not heard that. The actual training camp takes place across from Lambeau Field and I cannot imagine that's going to change. I think I read recently that a Packers coach once talked about moving training camp and he was quickly disabused on the notion. That Packers use St. Norbert to house the players during training camp to keep them focused on the business at hand. Not sure where else in Green Bay they could do that.