Packers business chat with Richard Ryman

David, that's a good question. Most of the time, I hear fans saying they should lower prices.

They probably could raise prices and not a few of their NFL partners would be glad they did. The Packers are caught between competing forces on ticket prices. Other NFL teams, which share ticket revenue, would like to see them go higher, especially given their 130,000-person waiting list, but they also are mindful of keeping season ticket holders happy, or at least not making them so unhappy they revolt. The Packers have decided to split the difference, trying to maintain an average ticket price in the middle of the league. It seems to be working for them.



Also, if they raised prices, the secondary market would just go higher as well. Season ticket holders benefit from prices not going too high, because it gives them a better opportunity to benefit from selling on the secondary market, which a lot of them do to help cover the cost of the tickets.

Fortunately, they don’t rely on tickets prices for most of their revenue. As long as the NFL can continue to print money, and the teams continue to share revenue, the Packers should be in good shape.