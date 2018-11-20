Packers-Vikings Monday postgame chat with Ryan Wood

One of the best compliments I've heard about McCarthy as an offensive coach is the flexibility in his offensive scheme. Personnel guys love it, because it gives them a larger net when evaluating talent. It's also important because injuries are a fact of life in the NFL, and McCarthy has been a master over the years of adjusting to whatever attrition his team faces. As Benoit points out in his article, McCarthy has done that again this season with the receiver position. They're playing two rookie receivers all the time; clearly they don't have the same demands as Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison. That MVS and EQ have been so successful this early is a testament to Aaron Rodgers, but also Mike McCarthy for creating opportunities for them to succeed. There are positives, no doubt. They just don't matter much when the team is 4-6-1.