Live updates: The Packers' coaching search and other offseason moves Live

Live updates: The Packers' coaching search and other offseason moves
New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Packers Podcast: Coaching search is off and running
bit.ly/2AoLJpI
#Packers
by
Tom Silverstein
via
twitter
12/31/2018 8:38:29 AM
Todd Bowles will get head coaching interviews. Keep an eye on the Cardinals, Browns and Packers.
At the very least…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
by
Manish Mehta
via
twitter
retweeted by
JimOwczarski
12/31/2018 4:48:01 AM
New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Packers analysis: Timeline for head coach hire?
bit.ly/2EWPRAb
#Packers
by
Tom Silverstein
via
twitter
12/31/2018 2:18:30 AM
The
#Jets
have made it official, firing coach Todd Bowles, per team official.
by
Ian Rapoport
via
twitter
retweeted by
JimOwczarski
12/31/2018 1:45:24 AM
New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Dougherty: Quick turnaround needed from Packers' next coach
bit.ly/2BNG9gA
#Packers
by
Tom Silverstein
via
twitter
12/31/2018 1:33:34 AM
New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Silverstein: Packers could do clean sweep after blowout loss
bit.ly/2Q9vstO
#Packers
by
Tom Silverstein
via
twitter
12/31/2018 1:18:20 AM
I could specifically see Cowboys and Chargers regressing. Not like this year, where everyone knew Rams and Patriots would be brutal, and then the
#Packers
drew them on consecutive weeks.
by
Ryan Wood
via
twitter
12/31/2018 12:58:43 AM
#Packers
2019 opponents
Home: Chicago (NFCN), Minnesota, Detroit, Philly (WC), Washington, Denver, Oakland, Carolina.
Away: Chicago, Minnesota, Detroit, Dallas (NFCE), NY Giants, KC (AFCW), LA Chargers (WC), SF.
by
Ryan Wood
via
twitter
12/31/2018 12:52:46 AM
