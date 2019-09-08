Live game blog: Packers vs. Houston Texans

Savage has not played a ton. Gary has played almost every snap.
It's not pressure, it's just a matter of finding a rhythm. Knowing when to look at the game and when to look at the screen. Football is kind of made for this type of things.
Run defense has not looked good today.
Just over 1,000. We're easing into things, I guess.
Absolutely. They're huge for that.
Yeah, Summers has had a nice game so far. I don't know if he's gotten washed out on some of the running plays, but he can pursue the ball.
Good coverage on the deep route down the sideline. No chance for Webb there.
Nice tackle by Jamerson on the throw over the middle, holding Adams short of the first down. Texans will let the clock run to 3 seconds and call timeout.
They're going to try a 49-yard field goal.
Patrick started there. I really think Jenkins will be the backup there, but they need him to learn guard so he's playing there for now.
Fairbaim to kick for the Texans from 49... It's good.
Bears hold Packers to 29 yards rushing.
They just wanted to take a look. I think they liked the two guys they picked up on waivers Darrin Hill and Ford better than Grant.
Just Burks as far as I can tell.