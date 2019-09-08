Live game blog: Packers vs. Houston Texans

Kizer with a lot of time and hits Tonyan down the middle for 23 yards.
Kizer had to loft that over the middle linebacker.
Dexter Williams with a nice move on what was a badly blocked screen pass. 18 yards. Williams is a good receiver.
Williams saw the cutback lane there, but looked like he was a hair late.
Kizer to Moore outside to set up 3rd and 1 at the 22.
Kizer on the keeper and takes a pretty nice shot. J'Mon Moore whiffed on his block and nearly got Kizer crushed.
Tha'ts just a bad pass. Threw it behind Moore. He has to hit that.
Offensive line has been protecting Kizer pretty well. Light has settled down at left tackle and Adam Pankey is doing a lot better than DeBeer.
Kizer uses his wheels to buy time and hits Darius Sheppard for the TD. Sheppard took a shot in the end zone.
Sheppard is a guy to watch. Just made a play that will really help his cause. Hanging onto the ball wasn't easy.
Possibly. Six WRs if they go with two QBs or four RBs.
Not in this offense. They like tight ends that can catch.
I don't think so. Way too much potential there. He was ahead of MVS at the end of last year.
Ficken with a really nice kickoff. Blasted it 7 yards deep.
No, there's no confusing anybody tonight. It's all vanilla. It's just a pickup game really.
A guy I've been impressed with is CB Kabion Ento. He's in the game now (No. 48). Played WR in college, but he's got really long arms and a 41 1/2 inch vertical. He's made some plays in camp.
He's got to block. That's going to determine his fate.
Well, so much for that great tackling in the secondary. Jamerson gives up a first down with a missed tackle.
Dang. You guys seem smart to me.