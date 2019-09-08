Live game blog: Packers vs. Houston Texans

He was not on the field last year. I'm not sure why he was down there.
Secondary has been tackling pretty well, I have to give that to them.
Nicely designed blitz, but Sullivan, the DB let Webb escape outside of his blitz. Can't do that. Then Webb broke Gilbert's tackle for a first down.
I don't know. He's got a hamstring injury but I don't know how bad it really is.
Fackrell with good pressure off the edge but he loses contain. Packers keep letting Webb get to the outside. Still, it's third and 12.
Curtis Bolton had a chance to finish off the drive with a sack, but he whiffed on Webb. First and goal for the Texans.
Hasn't done much in camp. I think he's still working himself back into football shape. Had rotator cuff surgery in October.
Crockett powers over the left side for a TD. Right through Tyler Lancaster and Rashan Gary.
They had seen all they were going to get from Hundley. Kizer had more upside at the time. Still does.
It's the first tackling either team has done. I wouldn't gauge tackling on the first preseason game.
Not bad. He's been able to move the ball a little. Looking better than Kizer right now.
That's the big question. But he's got the potential to be a really good special teams player. He might be worth keeping around for that.
He was practicing as a fullback on the kick return team if that tells you anything.
Let's keep this in perspective. It's a preseason game. Nobody is going to look particularly good.
They're No. 1 pick is in there.
Kizer not happy with J'Mon Moore on that deep route. He wanted him to keep going. Moore stopped.