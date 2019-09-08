Live game blog: Packers vs. Houston Texans

They don't retire numbers anymore unless you're Brett Favre or Reggie White. I assume Rodgers will have his jersey retired at some point, but they're running out of numbers.
LOL. That's the spirit. Save the negativity for the regular season when we'll really need it.
Yes, it will! But we won't be live at Potawatomi this year. Please call them and tell them you want us back!
Kizer dumps to Vitale but overthrows it. Could have been a first down if he completes it
JK Scott with a 51-yard punt. He's averaging 50.3.
No question. As I said earlier, if Gutekunst isn't looking, he's not doing his job.
Normally, yes. But he had two guys in his face. The protection was not good.
The good thing for Pettine is he doesn't need him to be a starter. He needs him to rush the passer on third down.
He just heard they signed Ibraheim Campbell.
I saw a video of him working out. Holy moly is that guy ripped. He hasn't been sitting around eating donuts, I'll tell you that.
Tony Brown and Ka'Dar Hollman give the Packers a lot of speed at corner right now.