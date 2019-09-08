Live game blog: Packers vs. Houston Texans

Boy that was crowded. Looked like someone ran a bad route. Two receivers shouldn't be that close.
Scott with a beautiful punt.
Muffed punt and Equanimeous St. Brown picks it up in the end zone for the TD. A special teams TD. Wow!
Crosby on the PAT.... Good.
Penalty on the Packers. Jenkins was too far off the line of scrimmage. Crosby will have to kick it over from 38 yards.
Josh Jackson scored off a blocked punt last year. Can't remember which game it was.
This field always seems to have some guys slipping. it might be they're wearing the wrong cleats or there's some moisture from last night's storm. But it should be dry.
Wow, terrible kick. I'm not sure if he slipped or what. Out of bounds, Texans start at the 40.
Just a line drive hook off the tee. Not good.
Great bootleg by Joe Webb. Sucked Rashan Gary in badly and hits the TE for 18 yards.
They haven't with Ficken in camp.
Texans at the 32 already.
Taiwan Jones up the middle and he coughs it up. Will Redmond with the recovery. Raven Greene stripped it I believe.
Packers defense with two turnovers and special teams with a forced turnover and TD. Is this the Packers?