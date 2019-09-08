Live game blog: Packers vs. Houston Texans

Everything is generic. On both sides.
I don't know about starter ability, but he's competing for a nickel spot this year. He has made a lot of improvement since last year.
Oren Burks has an ice bag on his left shoulder. I don't think he's coming back.
Thank you. Yes, there was push-back. That's all I'll say.
Wow, really nice undercut of the seam route by Ka'Dar Hollman for an interception. Penalty?
Holding on the Texans, so that interception by Hollman stands.
I really haven't seen any wide zone plays yet. Seems like mostly inside zone.
He's the incumbent. Ficken has to take it from him. I still like Crosby to win.
Nice big whole for Dexter Williams up the middle. Nice block by Lane Taylor.
Kumerow showing really strong hands on those over routes.
Kumerow has two completions over the middle.
There was a wide zone play.... it went nowhere. Williams was a little early with his cut it looked like.
Third and 9 and Kizer got the Texans to jump I believe. He just heaved the ball down field because he knew it was on the Texans. Nice use of the hard count.
He's playing right guard now, but ultimately he'll be a center in the NFL.