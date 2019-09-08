Live game blog: Packers vs. Houston Texans

Long run by Kizer, but there's a flag way back at the 22. Probably holding.
Alex Light with the holding call. Both tackles have a holding penalty and we're 3:30 into the game.
Not much of a third play. Kizer threw a checkdown for barely anything.
Pretty good punt. That's a 44-yard punt and 2 yards on the return.
This is a lot of play-action. If you can't run the ball, you can't pass it. Lots of stuff crossing side to side. Far less vertical routes.
Yes, we'll do one after the game, should be ready in the morning.
Rashan Gary is at LOLB, Darnell Savage is at safety. Two first-round picks.
That's how you do play-action.
Holding on OT Tytus Howard. Three holding penalties in the first 5:30 of the game.
Tony Brown with a nice close on that crossing route. He had to get around the linebackers and still made the tackle.
Texans with a first down at the 50.
Nice rush up the middle by Montravius Adams. Blew the whole play up.
Burks seems like he's all right. He's walking off the field without assistance.
Sorry, I forgot this is not nationally televised. I will keep that in mind.
It's very possible. He just can't seem to shake this hamstring injury, which isn't a good sign.
Ty Summers showing some pretty good pursuit ability. Chased down Joe Webb on a scramble to the outside and closed quickly.
Fackrell looked like he had the sack, but Joe Webb put a move on him and scrambled for the first.
So far, Ty Summers has been the most noticeable player on either side of the ball.