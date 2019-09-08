Live game blog: Packers vs. Houston Texans

Manny Wilkins now in the game.
Dexter Williams with a nice run on what looked like an inside zone.
Best run of the night. He's now 13 for 58, 4.5 yards per carry.
Hollman, Sullivan, Ento, Rouse.
Yes, I don't think their injuries are serious.
Wilkins could have taken the easy completion to Shepherd on the bootleg, but he decided to go deep with it and missed.
Wilkins has some nice moves, but like a lot of young guys, he's got to use his scrambling to find someone open, not just to run with it.
Darrin Hall drops a screen pass that had a lot of potential. Probably got a little too excited about running with it.
Dexter Williams was late getting on the field for a punt so LaFleur burned a timeout.
It was a stutter move. Looked like Kyrie.
I'm interested to see him as a receiver, too.
I knew I shouldn't have drunk so much soda.
I might have to call a timeout on the blog.
At Baltimore. Spoiler alert, I won't be there, but I will be watching on TV and blogging from home.