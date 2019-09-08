Live game blog: Packers vs. Houston Texans

Kingsley is 6-3, 288 pounds. Long arms.
Maybe a little bit better, but only if Burks' injury is serious.
I would say their team speed is good, but they're not as physical as the Texans overall. Just my thought based on two days of practice.
Teo Redding fumbles the kickoff and the Texans recover.
But I think he was down before it came out. It's close.
It's being reviewed as all turnovers are. It stands. Texans ball.
What do you mean right? I don't get the question.
They scored a TD don't forget.
Fairhaim with a 45-yard field goal try .... it's good.
I think he'll try to do so unless Jones starts playing lights out. But he won't be able to get anything for him. Teams will wait until he gets waived.
They obviously weren't impressed.
He played about 10 snaps.
Check my column from May.
Wait, you can't have a but in an equation like that.
Boyle finished 3 of 5 for 40 yards and two TDs, 125 rating.