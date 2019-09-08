Live game blog: Packers vs. Houston Texans

Running game hasn't been good. 19 carries for 46 yards. Dexter Williams is 9 for 28.
I would say Boyle threw with more authority and got the ball down the field with some of his throws.
Yes, but less mobile. Kizer has a good arm. He just needs to be more consistent with his throws.
Well, the starters didn't play, so it's hard to say what the run game really is like. But there weren't many holes.
Joe Webb cannot be sacked unless a free rusher comes at him. Great job keeping that play alive and getting it down the field for a big gain. Jamerson just kind of lost awareness of the receiver.
They already got a look at Grant. I don't think he'll be back. Same with Bibbs.
I think you could say that.
I can't really tell. Players don't come out of shape anymore. They train all year and so it's rare that someone comes in that way.
I would not know about it I'm sorry to say. I'm chained to the press box.
Looney just drew a holding penalty with a great rush up the middle.
Holding on the Packers, illegal block in the back for the Texans. Offsetting penalties. Second and 2 at the 22.
He was one of the guys held out.
I've never heard that. I think he made too much money and didn't fit the body type the Packers want for their defense.
Wbb connects with TE Jerell Adams for the TD, Crawford in coverage.
Fairbaim's PAT is wide right.