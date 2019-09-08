Live game blog: Packers vs. Houston Texans

Texans backs are 14 for 59 yards.
He's got a lot of ability, but he's got to be more trustworthy. You don't get many second chances in a game.
Packers' big men have not done a good job against the run. They're getting pushed around a little.
Paid attendance is 73,928. I assure you there are not that many people here.
This should have been AJ McCarron, but he injured his thumb in practice against the Packers. Webb getting a ton of snaps.
Deon Simon, James Looney, KeKe Kingsley.
Ento with pretty good coverage and nearly got the ball out. Great catch over the middle.
Yeah, a lot of people stuck with tickets they don't want. The story of the pre-season.
Randy Ramsey is not blocked and gets the sack. At least he didn't let Webb escape.
Nice job by Webb buying time and keeping his eyes downfield.
Fourth and 3 for the Texans at the Packers 25.
All out blitz and Will Redmon had a chance to get Webb down from behind, but Webb is too fast.
Scrambles, but after a measurement he is short. We might see a challenge here.
He has said he likes being in the booth. Might be down just for the preseason.
His foot might have been out of bounds before the ball crossed the first down marker.
Yeah, he is a big man and he's got a pretty nice bull rush from what I've seen.
Probably the secondary play. It's been pretty good.
The play stands. Packers ball at the 23.