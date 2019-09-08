Live game blog: Packers vs. Houston Texans

Yes, Jenkins is at center, Pankey at LT, Madison at LG, Coyle at RG, De Beer at RT.
Kizer finished 8 of 13 for 102 yards and a TD, 111.7 pass rating.
To be honest, I was doing something else.
Ruling on the field stands and LaFleur is 0-1 on challenges in his short career.
Fourth and goal at the 2 and they're going for it.
Boyle scrambles and hits Moore in the hands for what should have been a TD. Bad drop.
Moore bailed out by illegal contact. First and goal at the 1.
Not having much luck punching this in.
Moore catches this one. Crossing route to the sideline on a bootleg fake for the TD.
That partly makes up for the drop.
I said crossing route, it was an out route. Good throw by Boyle.
To the 2-yard line and Ficken misses the tackle at the 23-yard line. But alas, there's a flag.