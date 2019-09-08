Live game blog: Packers vs. Houston Texans

Like I said, those three guys alone, Savage, Brown and Hollman add a ton of speed out there.
Well, Alexander is the real deal. I think we know that. Josh Jackson has been hurt so hard to say. Burks, Moore, Madison, not real good so far. Scott has been average. MVS and ESB have a lot of potential.
Shepherd is who I would have said going into this game.
Nooooo. There's a long way to go in this camp. Long way to go.
Yes, they are really complaining about Gary.
They have a few that are competing, but nobody has jumped off the roster so far. But give it time, they usally start emerging in the next week or so.
Sure, you can see potential in guys. You can see how some guys are developing and how some seem to be stuck in neutral or worse.
I'm checking the sideline to see. Yes, it will be Boyle next.
Texans start at their own 21.
That kind of drop is not how you make a team in the NFL.
Reggie Gilbert got held with a nice pass rush.
Maybe that's why Joe Webb shouldn't be considered for the backup position.
Chandon Sullivan comes off zone coverage on the outside receiver to pick off Webb. Really nice read by Sullivan. That was not his man.
Carson made the right cut there but boy did that close fast.
Boyle could have used a little more touch on that fade to Lazard. Let the guy use his height.
Did you watch the play. That was not Sullivan's man. His man was on the outside. He came off his man to make that play. It wasn't a great throw, but watch the play.
And we have a challenge of pass interference from Matt LaFleur.