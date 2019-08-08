Live game blog: Packers vs. Houston Texans

Hey eveyrbody, welcome to the JSOnline and PackersNews live game blog. It's time to kick off the 2019 season and by that I mean the blog season!
Well, here we are. Let's get this thing started. Let me give a shoutout to all the regulars and a welcome to all our newcomers.
No Rodgers. No Alexander, No Aaron Jones or Jamal Williams. No Za'Darius Smith. Lots of starters sitting out this game. I'll give you a list as soon as I get one.
I do. I think they'll let him play through camp and see if they can get something for him at the end of the camp, but if I had to bet on it, I'd say he's not here for long.
Probably all the things he never got to do this time of year. But I'll bet you that he's missing football. I haven't seen him around town, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's out and about watching high school or college games.
I will be doing the same. However, I really want to focus on the running game and see if they have any success moving it on the ground. I'm really curious about it because it's hard to tell how they're doing in camp practices.
I'm with you on King. No way he plays 16. I also think Tony Brown will be an important part of what they do this season. But let's also wait until Josh Jackson gets back before anointing him No. 3. Jackson was a second-round pick for a reason and I'm interested to see how he plays when he gets back.
Score in the red zone a couple times. Have a decent-looking 2-minute drive. Don't turn the ball over.
I don't believe so. I'm among those who don't think they're a playoff team. But we shall see.
Just resting them. Giving other guys a chance.
It was just a look-see. They thought it was worth bringing him in for a look. They wound up picking up two guys off waivers in Darrin Hill and Keith Ford, so they probably like them more.
I always gain weight during the season and lose it in the off-season. Unfortunately, I didn't lose all of it this off-season. So, I'm limiting myself to one cookie per game. You guys have to hold me to that.
I just typed out the list of guys not playing and it disappeared. It's a really long list.