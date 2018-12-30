Live game blog: Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Hey everyone, welcome to the live blog for Packers vs. Lions. Yet another nice day for football, albeit a little on the chilly side Hope you're warm and toasty and ready for some great discussion.
Thanks, Mike. Much appreciated. I would guess that our next live blog will be when they introduce the new coach. So stay tune for information on that. And we definitely will be there all three days of the draft.
It would be nice, wouldn't it?
It really depends on who he hires. Some of the bigger mistakes made were when the college guys brought in college assistant coaches to fill their staff. Fitzgerald would need an experienced staff and Gutekunst would have to help him build it. The other thing is that guys like Chip Kelly and Steve Spurrier, etc... had some personnel control. This guy would not.
Well, he's out in the sense that he's the interim coach. I would not dismiss him as a fallback option if they get aced out of the top candidates and I wouldn't rule him out as an assistant.
No, I do not. They don't want to kow tow to Rodgers. That would be a huge mistake.
Seems like it. But I want to see how this search goes.
If they lose, they could pick as high as 11th and if they win, I believe it's 15.
Definitely, Kumerow. I don't know about Moore because he keeps screwing up. I would hope Tonyan plays a lot.
I could see them pulling him at halftime. A lot will depend on the score. They want to win the game and finish on a high note. I wouldn't blame them for wanting that.
They aren't going to risk getting him hurt worse. If he's not playing, it's for a reason.
I would definitely try to re-sign him at the right price. I think he had a solid second half of the season. He's not the impact player he was, but he still plays the run pretty well and can be used as a third-down rusher. I would definitely consider him for inside also.
I would say Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis, Antonio Morrison, Eddie Pleasant, possibly Randall Cobb. I know I'm forgetting a few who are borderline.
More of an offensive coach than a head coach. I don't see him jumping to that level right now. But he's a name to consider when thinking about coordinators.
Nothing solid. just that Pat Fitzgerald is definitely in the mix. We'll know more tomorrow.
I don't think so. The biggest surprise would be Mike Zimmer if the Vikings miss the playoffs and Adam Gase.