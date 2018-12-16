Live game blog: Packers vs. Chicago Bears Live

Have a nice night everyone!
Enjoy the rest of your weekend. I'll be in New Jersey next week for the Jets game and we can talk about what's next for this organization.
Hopefully, you all will finish the season strong and join me the final two weeks. There should still be plenty to talk about.
OK, folks, that's it. Thanks for tuning in today and seeing what probably is the official end of the season for the Packers. 0-7 on the road. That pretty much says it all. Lots of changes coming.
Rodgers has missed some wide open guys and then there have been times no one has been open.
Crosby from 45 yards. It's good. BEARS 24, PACKERS 17. :11 seconds left.
Takes a sack and they'll kick a field goal with 15 seconds left.
Got to get it on this play.
Adams has 8 catches for 119 yards today.
One of the young guys has to come up big here.
Randall Cobb is being evaluated for a concussion.
It was deflected. Can we acknowledge that please. Smith broke it up because it was behind Graham.