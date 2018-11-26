Live game blog: Packers at Vikings

Greetings everyone, welcome to US Bank Stadium, where in 30 minutes the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings will meet for the second time this season. A lot is on the line.
It's definitely playoff football. One and done for the Packers. Not so much for the Vikings, but the Packers can't afford to fall behind the likes of Carolina (6-5), Seattle (6-5), Washington (6-5) and Dallas (6-5). Another loss would make it next to impossible to overcome the odds.
That's been a consistent theme. It's not my take. There are things McCarthy should be doing - giving Aaron Jones the darn ball -- but in games against the Rams and Seahawks I thought he had great game plans and it didn't matter. Rodgers has to take some of the blame.
Quite possibly. I can't see a case for him coming back at the same salary. But we'll see.
You have nothing to fear but another year of missing the playoffs and missing the playoffs itself.
I think they're a team in transition. They're not as good as they'll probably be next year. Their receiving corps is young, their guard play has been subpar, their defense is being rebuilt under a new coordinator, they need an outside pass rusher and they are unsettled at safety.
I think if King had been active, we would have seen it. Now I doubt it.
But it's possible we'll see it in clear nickel or dime situations.
It's going to be tough. I really think the Packers are a better team when Kevin King is healthy, which hasn't been very often this year. It's going to come down to line play. Which offensive line and defensive line outperforms the other.
They've got Alexander to cover Diggs and they can double Thielen, but no question it's going to be a challenge.
Here's the hope: the Packers put extreme pressure on Cousins and force him into mistakes. The Vikings OL is struggling and Matthews and Fackrell are going to have to have big nights.
As I said, the talent has been a factor. People forget they're in transition on offense. They aren't Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb-strong anymore. Adams is all they have left plus some promising rookies. Graham hasn't been what they hoped he would be. And Rodgers is not having a good season despite what the national pundits say.
They teach the rip technique. You'll see guys try to rip it out as a guy goes down. You don't see them punch at it very much. That was a Charles Woodson technique but he had the best hand-eye coordination I've ever seen in a DB.