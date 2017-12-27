Live game blog: Packers at Detroit Lions

Greetings from Detroit everyone!
Welcome to the last JSOnline and PackersNews live game blog of the year.
I consider everybody who's here today an official diehard. You guys are what make this blog what it is.
You get a virtual hug from me, bro. {{{{}}}}}
Tell me about it. The hardest transition for me is when the season ends and my routine is broken. The weeks are so structured during the season that when it ends, I feel like a lost dog.
First let me say, those ESPN reports are based on speculation. I don't think McCarthy has told anybody anything about their future. That said, I expect Capers to be fired tomorrow. I've been writing that all week. As for assistants, it will be a collaboration between McCarthy and the new defensive coordinator.
They don't need a change in GM, in my opinion. They need a slight change in philosophy and they need more voices in the personnel decision-making process. Thompson has to stop handcuffing his underlings when it comes to free agency. I think Thompson has had two very good drafts in a row and with the right defensive coordinator and a hit with their first-round pick, they can have a decent defense next year.
I see no sign of that happening.
He's had knee soreness for about a month or so. I think they just decided not to push it. Plus, they have some young guys they'd like to look at.
Marvin Lewis was a 3-4 guy in Baltimore. He can run any defense he wants. But he's not going to take a coordinator's job. Not after being a head coach for 16 years. I don't think they'll go to 4-3. Then they have to remake their roster.
I agree. Teams who have a bad year and then do a good job in the draft, usually bounce back. Pittsburgh is a good example. You just can't get impact players selecting at No. 28. You need a top 15 pick.
No, not really. They can think about DT Quinton Dial, but that's not urgent. If Kenny Clark didn't have three years left on his deal, I'd extend him. Of course, Rodgers will get an extension. That's a given. Matthews could, too. It would help lower his salary cap.
He can do both 4-3 and 3-4. He worked in Baltimore when they ran a 3-4. He knows how to run it.
They don't want Hundley finishing the year the way he did last week. It would be really bad for his confidence.
We might. But it probably would only happen if the game is out of reach or Hundley is just putrid.