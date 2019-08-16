Live game blog: Packers at Baltimore Ravens

As far as cutting Graham, it would be a wash. They would not gain or lose anything.
I do agree that Boyle is throwing more confidently.
Not a perfect pass, but Shepherd has to catch that. it was still on his hands. Would have been a big play, instead Ficken comes on to try from 41.
Ficken from 41 yards is ... good.
Tramon Williams, Tony Brown, Josh Jackson. But Jackson is a wild card because he has barely practiced.
I know they had tremendous success under Sherman with a power running attack. My feeling is you have to be diverse. You have to run everything. Everybody runs inside and outside zone. But you have to be able to run some powers, too.
Doubt it. Man that guy is in great shape. He should be in a camp somewhere.
I think they'll stick with him.
Right, that is something to think about. But Hackett has been around the West Coast offense and knows some other schemes.
It was a tough catch, but one he has to make. He looked like he reacted late.
I just don't know who their tight end would be. Tonyan doesn't block well enough, Lewis can only block and Sternberger is a glorified wide receiver. They probably have no choice but to keep him.
I may have forgotten to mention that it's halftime. RAVENS 13, PACKERS 6.