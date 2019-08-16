Live game blog: Packers at Baltimore Ravens

It's a bad series because they didn't get a first down. He was 2 of 2 for 3 yards.
Nope, won't be there, unfortunately.
I expect them to struggle offensively for a while, even when Rodgers is back. It's going to take time even if this offense does work.
Will Redmond gets hit with a penalty for using his helmet.
More missed tackles, but there were enough guys around Hurst to get him down.
Very nice play by Curtis Bolton. Just shot the gap and timed it perfectly for a TFL.
Ravens go for it on fourth and 1 and power it through. Summers could not stop the powerful Ricard on that run.
Yet another missed tackle. Lots of extra yards for the Ravens. Redmond whiffs.
I have my doubts. I'm not sure if it's a fad or for real. We'll see.
Well, that will bring you down to earth quickly. Chandon Sullivan had been playing great in practice. He went to deflect the ball on the slant and somehow just missed it.
If you go for that ball, you better make a play on it. He didn't and gave up a TD.
McSorley to Chris Moore for 23 yards and the TD.
Not the same as a regular-season game, but we're warming into this thing.
I think a lot of teams studied the wide zone over the off-season and will be a lot better prepared to defend it. The Packers better be ready to run it inside this year.