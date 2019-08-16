Live game blog: Packers at Baltimore Ravens

Serious? Did you see him drive inside and then come back outside on a guy playing outside technique?
Not unless he gets more consistent on field goals.
That's the big question, isn't it?
Kumerow with two catches for 36 yards, all on this drive.
Jenkins is playing left guard for Lane Taylor on this series.
Dexter Williams dropped three passes last week in practice. Here's No. 4. Can't play if you can't catch.
Kizer could have thrown the ball closer to the sideline. ESB would have had a better chance with a better throw down the sideline.
Nice protection around Kizer as he hits Allison down the middle. Jenkins and Linsley with a nice double team block to keep the middle oepn.
I think it's poor concentration. He's supposed to be able to catch.
That run game does not look good early on.
Graham called for unnecessary roughness, but it's declined for some reason. Third and 18.
Well, Anthony Levine just wrapped up Jimmy Graham with no problem. Levine must be 40 years old.
Crosby will kick from 43 yards and it's good.
I'm skeptical? Where did you see that?
Really? I didn't see anything but Graham unable to separate.
I would bet he watches them. I do think he'll be back coaching next season. Not sure where.