Live game blog: Packers at Baltimore Ravens

Ravens bring six and the defensive line tips the ball away. LaFleur is going for it.
Terrible throw to Adams. You've got to give the guy a chance to catch the ball. That's where Kizer just doesn't do it for me.
You've got to hit that slant. I mean, it's Adams.
Kizer is 2 of 4 for 12 yards.
I'm not going to write him off tonight already, but he better pick it up fast.
They haven't done a ton of motion. They'll do a lot more in the regular-season. They've been using bunch formations and few other tricks, but none of the quick snaps they'll use when the games count.
Does anyone think they're going anywhere if they re playing with a backup quarterback.
Not in this game I wouldd think.
Martinez with a really nice play, ignoring the play fake and just waiting on the runner.
Rashan Gary is in the game at ROLB.
He didn't look like a good fit in the McCarthy offense either.
Third down and 1 for the Ravens.
Yeah, it happens once every 20 years.
More missed tackles. This time it was Amos, whose tackling I was just lauding.
Pretty much everybody right now. I don't see much penetration by the front line.