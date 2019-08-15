Live game blog: Packers at Baltimore Ravens

Ravens are pounding the ball so far. A couple of short throws across the middle. The Packers are being very vanilla with their rush.
He has been solid. He's a guy who will show up more when there's tackling. He's a box safety who can bring guys down.
The way it's shaping up it could be Allison with MVS or ESB the No. 2. But don't rule out Kumerow. He's having another good camp.
Second and 10. Let's see if they' blitz.
Can't miss that tackle in the open field. Savage has to get him down. Nice close on the play, but didn't make the play.
Third and 3, Bolton blitzes and really good coverage down the field.
Bolton was unblocked and Alexander was plastered on his man.
Justin Tucker with a 52-yard field goal... it's good.
No, he'll make it. There just aren't that many quality veteran corners available and you don't throw away one as good as him.
Preston Smith is going to be a very solid player. He may not have as many sacks as Za'Darius Smith, but I see him being a better overall player. He made a nice play in the run game on the last series.
Yes. You can see the speed with him. He looked shot out of a cannon, but you've got to come to balance and he didn't do that.
They may have been working on him during the day.
That's huge for Darrius Shepherd. That's exactly what I was talking about early, that he has a chance to really prove himself through returns tonight.
He could be if he doesn't come back soon.
Kizer starts from the shotgun. Looks like most of the starters are out there. Tra Carson is the starting halfback though.
Not a very good looking pass, but a great catch by Allison on the slant. Thrown way behind him.
There's your wide zone. Didn't look every good. Too much penetration from Pernell McPhee.
Shepherd returned the kick 36 yards.