Live game blog: Packers at Baltimore Ravens

It looked like the defense wanted LaFleur to challenge that last reception. He chose not to.
He's got a chance. He needs to keep producing.
That's not really the offense. It's a lot of crossing routes off of bunch formations and play-action. Not a lot of straight vertical routes.
Ravens facing third and 14. I want to see who can get to the quarterback on this down, if anyone.
Looked like Adams got a little bit of pressure up the middle.
Boy, that's a tough one. Kumerow looked good until he dropped a pass. Bolton has looked decent. That's about it.
No harder than their opponent. I've said this a lot, don't make too much out of the team performance. The preseason is about individual performance.
He's in the running with guys like Chandon Sullivan and Natrell Jamerson. Guys who can play safety and corner.
Did he have a drop? I think that was Kumerow.
I didn't say they only have two good players. I said only two have really stood out tonight. Last week, they had a lot more players stand out. Tonight, not so much.
Not to rain on your parade, but that last punt was a touchback.
There's a real nice zone run by Darrin Hall. The line shot out to the left and Hall made a nice cut into the hole. Best run of the night at 28 yards.
I wouldn't panic over it. The most you can do is put in some more tackling drills.
There's Lazard again. OK, now you have to say he's moving up the charts quickly.
WR Allan Lazard has two catches for 42 yards tonight
That's what this offense looks like when you're running the ball well. Play action leaves the middle of the field open because the linebackers have to bite up.
Allan Lazard with three catches for 63 yards now.
Nice looking drive by Boyle, finishing it off with a 7-yard touchdown to Matthew Shepherd.
Really nice job of Boyle looking left and then coming back right to find Shepherd. That was a very nice drive.